You won’t want to miss U2UK

U2 fans are in for a real treat on Friday, September 9, when a top tribute act comes to The Flowerpot in Derby for a performance there.

U2UK have won the hearts of U2 fans all over by performing in Europe and beyond, including U2’s after show party at the Heineken Stadium for two consecutive nights on the Dutch leg of the Vertigo Tour.

Over their 13-year history, they have played to audiences all over the world, from Beirut, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Malta, Azores, Ireland, Cyprus, Sweden, Holland, Belgium and of course all over the UK, and to crowds from as intimate as 100 to over 10,000.

Performing songs spanning four decades of some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, U2UK recreate the most captivating moments of the tours which have earned U2 their reputation as ‘the World’s Greatest Rock Band’.

Then, on Saturday, September 10, you can enjoy the visit to the King Street venue on Lil’ Jim & The Z Theory.

RAW Promotions are proud to present a concert by one of Derby’s finest accordion players, fronting a full-on electric Swamp/Stomp band.

Bursting into the forefront with a fresh, new style is Lil Jim & Z Theory, the self proclaimed ‘Kings of Swamp Stomp’.

They bring something different to the musical table, with each member having a deep and in-depth knowledge of various genres.

They have combined together to create a unique style that is all their own.

Take the energy of ska, the sleaze of blues and the culture of Louisiana and mix that with four respected musicians and you get Swamp Stomp, led exclusively by the accordion, which Lil Jim thrashes around during their live performances.

He is still heralded in some circles as the brightest hope for Cajun and Zydeco music in Europe and has been voted ‘Best Accordion Player in Europe’.

The band is full of energy and has been “wowing” audiences with this electric stage show.

Doors open for both gigs at 8pm. Admission is £10 for U2UK and £8 for Lil’ Jim And The Z Theory.

Advance tickets for these two gigs are available from The Flowerpot & RAW Promotions.

They are also available on line at www.rawpromo.co.uk

For further information , you can contact RAW Promotions on 01332 834438.

