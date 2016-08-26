Young talent to tackle Guys and Dolls

Derby Youth Musical Theatre will be performing Frank Loesser’s much loved musical Guys And Dolls at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from September 21-24.
Following their highly acclaimed production of Phantom Of The Opera, DYMT return with this hugely popular musical, set amongst New York gangsters, gamblers and nightclub singers.
It also features songs such as Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat and Sue Me, among many others.
This musical will be performed by talented youngsters from all over the county.
Tickets to see the show are £14.
You can call the box office on 01332 255800.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.