REVEALED: The best restaurants in Nottinghamshire according to the Good Food Guide

The top entries and award winners from the 2017 Good Food Guide have been revealed today and Nottinghamshire is home to the best restaurant in the Midlands.

Judges named Sat Bains as the best in the region and third best in the whole of the UK.

The Good Food Guide’s annual Top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike.

There are seven restaurants from Nottinghamshire in this year’s Good Food Guide.

Owned by Waitrose, it is a guide to the very best restaurants and eateries across Britain. Here are the guide’s top picks locally...

Restaurant Saint Bains

The restaurant is noted in the guide as being: “found on the city’s edge is an unassuming set of buildings that resemble a French auberge, where wellspaced, cloth-covered tables and a soothing, tranquil settingmight lull some customers into thinking that this is an ordinary restaurant. But Restaurant Sat Bains is a one off; Sat Bains himself, without doubt, one of the country’s foremost chefs. He is also one of the best to work the taste spectrum - dishes on his seven- or ten-course tasting menus are colour-coded to highlight the dominant tastes. Singling out winning dishes is difficult.”

Speaking about Restaurant Sat Bains, Elizabeth Carter, Waitrose Good Food Guide editor, said: “Sat Bains’ cooking is astonishing. I love his ideas, his sheer imagination and I’ve always been struck by the delicacy and balance of Sat’s dishes, and by the way he works the taste spectrum - the play between sweet and savoury, the use of texture (creamy, crispy, frozen, jelly). The chef fully deserves to be recognised as The Good Food Guide’s top scoring 9, it’s a brilliant achievement, and as far as I am concerned, Restaurant Sat Bains is quite simply one of the most alluring and impressive restaurants in the UK.”

Visit www.restaurantsatbains.com or click here for more information.

Delilah

Delilah, on Victoria Street, Nottingham is a fne food deli with a difference. Their mission, tehy say is: “To find unique foodstuffs from around the world; our philosophy is that only the finest, the freshest and the best will do. Allowing our customers to taste and try new and exciting foods, with the confidence that they are tasting the best.”

Visit www.delilahfinefoods.co.uk or click here for more information.

Hart’s

Hart’s is a contemporary 4 star boutique hotel with stunning views over Nottingham from its bedrooms and secluded gardens. In its restaurant, Tim Hart delivers nationally acclaimed cooking at local prices.

Visit www.hartsnottingham.co.uk or click here for more information.

Langar Hall

Nestled in the beautiful Vale of Belvoir Langar Hall offers both the restaurant and Garden Room to diners.

Visit www.langarhall.com or click here for more information.

Caunton Beck

This pub-restaurant, near Newark, has a simple underlying ethos: “Offering customers hospitality and quality dining all with a can-do attitude.”

Visit www.wigandmitre.com or click here for more information.

The Larder

Since The Larder, on Goosegate, Nottingham, opened in 2006, it has earned a reputation as one of Nottingham’s best independent restaurants. Their cooking style is best described as British and European, with a daily changing menu based around seasonal produce.

Visit www.thelarderongoosegate.co.uk or click here for more information.

Perkins

The Perkins Bar and Bistro is a family affair. They serve up modern and classic seasonal dishes that commit to ingredients sourced from quality suppliers, local when possible.

Visit www.perkinsbarbistro.co.uk or click go for more information.