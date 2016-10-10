Alfreton Male Voice Choir’s annual concert

Modern and traditional choral pieces will be aired at an annual concert.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir will perform at the town’s Grange Academy on Saturday, October 15, at 7.30pm.

The choir will be supported by young musician Ben Swift and the Treble Clef ladies choir.

Among the audience watching the concert will be the Mayor and Mayoress of Amber Valley, Coun Richard Iliffe and his wife Susan.

Tickets £8 in advance, call 01773 60649 to book, or pay on the door.

The choir rehearses at the Palmer Morewood Hall, Alfreton, on Thursdays at 6.45pm and all are welcome to join.