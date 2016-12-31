Art on display at Erewash Museum

Visionary art by well-established and internationally recognised artists feature in a new Timeless Imagination exhibition, running at Erewash Museum’s Lally Gallery in Ilkeston until January 17.

The group exhibition showcases the work of artists involved with Imanaka Interiors, a UK-based online art gallery that presents artworks that are unique in style and expression. It attracts artists that ‘have their own way of exploring the life we know and beyond.’

Work on display at Erewash Museum will be in a variety of mediums, including oil paintings, pencil drawings, watercolours and sculptures.

The artists exhibit all over the world at either solo or group exhibitions.

More information about the artists and online gallery can be found at www.imanaka-interiors.co.uk

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free. Contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum

Pictured is Artemis by artist Ayhan Tomak, which features in the exhibition.