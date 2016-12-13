Christmas comes to Creswell Crags

Christmas has officially arrived at Creswell Crags.

Every weekend in December, right up until Christmas Eve, a little cheeky elf called “Craggy Elf” will be hiding somewhere in the Crags. Can you find him? Can your children find him? Everyone who manages to spot him will receive a sticker and a sweet if they take a photo of him and show reception. He will be moving about a lot and he will also be doing cheeky things on social media during the week!

Also, Santa and his Elves are there on December 17-18. The price to see Santa is £4.50 per child and there is no booking required – just turn up and do some free crafts while you wait!

As well as Santa, there will be craft stalls on all of the days, selling different items and local produce. Please stay and have a look at what they are all selling.

Also, on Sunday, December 18, organisers of the event will have Coloured Cob Equestrian Centre paying a visit, doing Christmas horse and cart rides. Ride the tinsel adorned cart with your family for a real treat before Christmas.