City festival is made of the write stuff

Hot on the heels of Bonfire Night, Nottingham Festival of Literature will light up the literary skies and fire imaginations with a programme of inspiring book readings, launches, writing workshops, talks and events from November 8-13.

Formerly the Festival of Words, Nottingham Festival of Literature in the UNESCO City of Literature promises to become a key event in the UK’s literary calendar with poets, writers, publishers, bloggers and critics coming from across the globe to be a part of its programme.

Writing East Midlands is delighted and proud to continue to be a key partner in the festival’s development, and this newsletter is dedicated to helping spread the word about what’s on offer.

With a focus on international writing and inspired by both the values set out by the UNESCO City of Literature and by concerns relevant to a modern, diverse city, the Festival will stage conversations that explore inclusivity, displacement, alienation and ‘otherness’. Highlights include Amit Chaudauri, Katherine Quarmby, John Agard Michael Symmons Roberts and Alison Moore, Jack Munroe, Gillian Slovo and many more.

For more details, see nottsfol.co.uk