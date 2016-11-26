City winter fun for all the family

Christmas in the Park is a series of events to take place in Markeaton Park, Derby, through December, and designed for all of the family.

There will be traditional rides, food, carols, brass bands, wreath making, visits from Santa, festive face painting and much more.

Visit derbylive.co.uk or derby.go.uk/leisureevents for more information.

There is free entry, though some activities are chargeable.

Meanwhile, Furthest from the Sea is presenting its Winter Wonderland at the Market Hall, Derby, on Fridays and Saturdays between December 1-23.

Santa’s grotto, workshops, a roaming pantomime... step into a month-long daytime programme of festive family fun as Derby Market Hall is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Again, there is free entry, though some activities are chargeable.