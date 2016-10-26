Crich venue is holding out for a hero

It will be Super Heroes day on Thursday, October 27, at Crich Tramway Village, as part of the range of half-term activities at the popular venue.

It will feature a sit-on replica Bat Pod and some favourite comic book lookalikes. Children under 16 dressing in super hero costumes will receive free admission.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Amber Valley, Councillors Richard and Susan Iliffe, will also be attending during the day to celebrate local heroes, who work hard for the community, families or are inspirational to young people.

Event organiser Alison Isaacs said: “As well as all the fun elements, we are keen to celebrate local heroes who do so much in our community, whether they are inspirational teachers, carers or those who dedicate time to helping others. Finalists in our local heroes’ competition will be invited to have tea and cakes with the Mayor and Mayoress of Amber Valley on Thursday, October 27.”

On Friday and Saturday, Star Wars look-a-like characters will be the centre of attention, along with a replica jet fighter, while local band The Force will entertain between 7pm and 9.30pm in the Red Lion pub.

The fun-filled week will end with a Christmas market and a vehicle display from Amber Valley Car Club on Saturday and Sunday.

