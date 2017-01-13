Fascinating exhibition continues at QUAD in Derby

Check out QUAD’s current exhibition What a Loving, and Beautiful World, running until February 5.

What a Loving, and Beautiful World (2011), is a three-screen installation of projected computer generated artworks which will immerse audiences in a stunning interactive art experience in QUAD Gallery.

The installation features 22 Sino-Japanese characters by the calligrapher Shishū which cascade down from ceiling to floor.

The artwork is activated either by touch or by shadows which transform the images into new motifs associated with the meanings of the characters—mostly inspired by nature such as the sun, moon, water, trees and birds.

As these images and the viewers interact with one another, more forms emerge that transform into and ever-evolving installation landscape. Sound is also triggered and transformed by audience interaction which ultimately generates a rich multi-sensory experience that is dependent upon the actions of visitors in the gallery and never repeats itself

The exhibition is by Japanese interdisciplinary creative collective teamLab, who describe themselves as ‘ultra-technologists’ who produce large-scale immersive installations that utilise the latest computer modelling techniques to create stunning interactive visual art experiences. What a Loving, and Beautiful World, at QUAD is the UK premiere of the exhibition.

For more, see www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo by Charlotte Jopling