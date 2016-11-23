Feast of sci-fi fun at Derby arts centre

Sledge-Lit 2016, a day of panel discussions, workshops, readings and networking for readers and writers of science-fiction, fantasy and horror returns for a second year, adding a festive addition to the annual Edge-Lit event at QUAD in Derby.

It takes place on Saturday, November 26.

The full line-up of authors and speakers for the day have been confirmed, offering a range of local and national writing talent.

Guests of honour Justina Robson and Stephen Volk will be joined by British Fantasy Award winning horror author Mark Morris; New York Times Bestseller Gav Thorpe; British Fantasy Award nominee KT Davies; dark fantasy author Freda Warrington and Paul Kane, author of the Sherlock Holmes/Hellraiser crossover Sherlock Holmes and The Servants of Hell.

Sledge-Lit workshops will feature subjects such as Social Media for Writers, Writing Non-Fiction and Performing Your Work; with panel discussions exploring the value of literary awards, the resurgence of short fiction and whether horror has become too narrow a genre.

QUAD’s literature officer Alex Davis said: “I’m delighted with the line-up for Sledge-Lit 2, which includes many authors I’ve been looking to work with for a long time and speakers who will bring a lot of fascinating perspectives to the panels and workshops on the day. When you add them to two great Guests of Honour you’ve got all the components for a fantastic day of genre fiction!”

Sledge-Lit takes place from 10.30am to 7pm. Tickets are £25, covering all the activities on the day and an event goodie bag. For more information, or to book tickets, visit http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/special-event/sledge-lit-2016.aspx or call 01332 290606.

Photo of QUAD by Graham Lucas Commons