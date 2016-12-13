Festive films for all at QUAD

QUAD, the Derby-based arts centre and cinema, has a wide range of films lined up to celebrate the Christmas period.

It’s A Wonderful Life is set on Christmas Eve when Clarence, the guardian angel, is assigned to convince the desperate George Bailey (James Stewart) not to take his own life. When George decides he is worth more dead than alive, it’s up to Clarence to help him realise how many lives his good deeds have touched. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) screens at QUAD from December 17-24. Cinema ticket prices are £8.20 and £7 for concessions.

Mean Girls director Mark Waters takes the reins of the sleigh and steers Billy Bob Thornton’s Bad Santa 2 into another crime caper. Fuelled on Christmas spirits, Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) teams up with his angry little sidekick Marcus (Tony Cox) to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. Returning also is Thruman Merman (Brett Kelly) the child from from Bad Santa 1, alongside new additions Kathy Bates and Christina Hendricks.

Bad Santa 2 (15) screens at QUAD from December 9-15.

Die Hard/Die Hard 2: Die Harder will be showing as Crossing The Streams Christmas Double Bill. Crossing The Streams celebrates classic ‘80s films.

Die Hard, from 1988, stars Bruce Willis as NYPD cop John McClane who takes a trip to LA to see his estranged wife and spend Christmas with his kids. But he didn’t count on getting stuck in a skyscraper with a bunch of German terrorists headed up by the well-spoken Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman). In Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990) McClane is waiting for his wife’s plane to arrive in Washington DC when he gets word that all is not as it seems with the delayed flights. Terrorists have taken over the airport and the planes are circling the airport running out of fuel. It is up to McClane to stop the bad guys and save the planes from crashing. Crossing The Streams Christmas Double Bill: Die Hard / Die Hard 2: Die Harder (15) screens on Friday, December 16, at 8pm. Tickets are £13 or £11 concessions.

For families, there are special Cine Kids screenings leading up to the big day. Elf follows Buddy, a man raised as an Elf, is sent back to the USA to search for where he came from after accidentally wrecking havoc in the North Pole’s Elf community due to his unnatural size. Glorious Christmas fun with Will Farrell, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel. Elf (PG) screens daily for ‘Cine Kids’ from December 10-14.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the animated story of Jack Skellington, king of Halloween town, bored with the same old spooks and scares each year. After he discovers Christmas Town, he decides to undertake a mammoth task: to gather the bats, ghouls and goblins of Halloween Town and get them to help him do Christmas……The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) screens daily for ‘Cine Kids’ from December 16-24.

The Muppet Christmas Carol features an all-singing cast of The Muppets in a fun re-telling of the Dickens classic, with Michael Caine as Scrooge. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) screens for Cine Kids from December 21-24.

Cine Kids screenings are part of QUAD’s Family Friendly Cinema programme. All tickets are £3.50 for Cine Kids Club members, Cine Kids family membership is free and available at QUAD Box office. Cine Kids screenings take place daily during weekends and school holidays, non-Cine Kids members are also welcome, regular QUAD Cinema ticket prices apply.

Derby theatre group The Lost Boys and QUAD present a new spin on Dicken’s classic tale in a family friendly production of A Christmas Carol. Lost Boys bring their unique style to Dickens’ ghost story, enhanced by digital cinema technology. Join Scrooge on his journey to redemption in this special one off event. Lost Boys & QUAD Present: A Christmas Carol takes place in QUAD on Wednesday, December 21, at 7pm. Tickets are £9 for adults and £7 for concessions, Family tickets (2 adults + 2 children) are £25.

For more information on events or screenings or to book tickets call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606 or visit www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons