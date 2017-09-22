Film Review: mother! is an exhausting cinematic experience

Fans of Darren Aronofsky (Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan) are drawn to the director’s multi-layered storytelling, his relish of subtext and hidden codes, writes Natalie Stendall.

Beneath the surface of his latest horror film mother! is a gathering mob of ideas, a head-popping onslaught of thoughts, notions and asides.

The horror riffs on a matrimonial power play between a young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her much older husband, a poet (Javier Bardem).

The young wife has painstakingly rebuilt his family home after a devastating fire while he has failed to write a single word. When a careless stranger arrives one evening providing the poet with much needed inspiration, the wife’s careful renovations are damaged and destroyed.

Aronofsky builds the tension with riveting precision. Lawrence clearly imbues every belonging, every piece of furniture, every wall with love. The arrival of careless strangers leaves her, and us, twitchy and overwrought. That Bardem fails to notice her anxious, nervous state as skillets are dropped on tiled floors and sinks are pulled off walls, only amps up our feelings of powerlessness. The domestic scenario is terrifyingly real, and not just for the house proud.

There are shades of Hitchcock’s Rebecca here. Like Mrs de Winter before her, Lawrence is a new wife trying to assert her position in her husband’s life and home. The power imbalance is a feeding ground for tension and suspense. While Lawrence grapples with a home invasion on an increasingly epic scale, Bardem brushes off her concerns. He’s getting what he wants: poetic material.

The strangers (Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer) are so nonchalant in their destruction and Bardem so dismissive, that she’s effectively robbed of a voice. At times it’s as if only we can see and hear Lawrence, devastating in her distress.

While the film implies mothers are the heart and soul of the home, it’s clear that patriarchy governs. It’s a horrifying idea, but Aronofsky isn’t done yet. As we’re propelled into a cataclysmic final act, childbirth becomes a metaphor for the creative process, while the absurdity of procreation - pouring a lifetime’s effort into something you can’t control - fizzes and crackles beneath the surface. From here Aronofsky segues, with some disturbing imagery, into ideas about religion and christianity.

This final act plays out like a nightmare, where everything that cuts together is viscerally real but makes terrifyingly little sense. Here Aronofsky loosens our grip on the plot threads until they almost slip away. When he gives them back to us they’re all tangled and encrypted.

Inevitably, mother! will disappoint some viewers here, so close to the finish line. Deciphering Aronofsky’s metaphors is a rewarding aspect of his much beloved Black Swan, but it’s hard to imagine watching mother! with anything other than full commitment to unpicking his carefully crafted codes.

It makes mother! a rather exhausting cinematic experience and one that tests the limits of entertainment. Aronofsky is perhaps most audacious then, in making a film so wrapped up in ideas that it works better the second time around. Only then can we stop worrying about what’s happening and enjoy the details.

4/5