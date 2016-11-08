Get snapping at QUAD

Back by popular demand, DSLR Photography Level 1 returns to QUAD, the Derby-based arts centre.

It is suitable for people who have recently bought a digital SLR camera.

The course will demystify the features and characteristics of these cameras and give a basic understanding of light, composition and colour with demonstrations and ‘hands-on’ workshops.

DSLR Photography Level 1 takes place in QUAD on Thursdays from November 10 to December 15, at 6.15pm-8.45pm, the cost is £160 or £140 concessions.

For more information on courses, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or visit http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/courses.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons