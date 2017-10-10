Hot stuff in store when tango stars return to city

Tango Moderno is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal early next year, featuring the sizzling talents of Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace.

The irresistible hot new stage spectacular from the tango superstars can be seen at the city centre venue from January 23-27.

Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life, intoxicating the world with its incredible passion and intensity.

Dance partners for over two decades, world champions, Strictly Come Dancing favourites and West End stage stars, Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace bring together their famous tango style with dazzling theatrical flair to give you a ‘Tango for Today’.

Vincent and Flavia return with their new production, following the incredible Successes of Midnight Tango, hailed as a triumph by the Daily Telegraph.

Tickets are £39.50 - £17.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0115 989 5555.