Lots to enjoy at Winterfest event

Come along to Thoresby Courtyard’s Winterfest Arts and Craft weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27.

This is your chance to buy quality handmade items made by local crafters and artists.

This year, Winterfest will feature handmade goods such as ceramics, prints, jewellery, crafted wooden items and children’s clothing.

Winterfest Arts & Crafts Fair is now an established event on the Thoresby calendar, which will be held in the unique atmospheric Victorian Riding Hall at Thoresby Courtyard. It is designed to offer local artists the opportunity to exhibit their talent and creativity and to give Christmas shoppers the experience of buying original handcrafted art they cannot find on the high street, in a venue that is truly a hidden gem.

This year under new management, Winterfest will be a great day out for all the family with seasonal refreshments available, additional workshops such as wreath making, sewing and activities for children throughout the day, these can be booked over the phone. Winterfest will be open to the public on both days from 10am-4pm.

The wreath making workshop with Flowerbarn will last for two hours and you will get the opportunity to make your own wreath ready for Christmas.

The price per person is £35 and there are four sessions available over Winterfest weekend. Kitty’s Handmade will be running the second workshop, which is a sewing workshop, there will be four workshops over the Winterfest weekend where you can book into a session that will either make a Christmas stocking or a Christmas fabric basket.

The price per person is £30 and you will receive a free gift. All workshops include all the materials required and refreshments, limited spaces are available so you are advise you book early to avoid disappointment on 01623 822009.