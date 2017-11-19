Modern classic is screened at QUAD in Derby

The Crimetime series of films at QUAD in Derby continues with screenings of The Last Seduction.

John Dahl’s 1994 neo noir movie featured an all-time great femme fatale in Bridget Gregory played by Linda Fiorentino.

Self-interested and willing to achieve her ends by any means, she washes up in Beston, a tiny town in New York State, having made off with the ill-gotten gains of a drugs deal.

She soon ensnares a new man into her web and starts living a suburban life. But, needless to say her hard-boiled past catches up with her as the husband she robbed is hot on her trail. The Last Seduction (18) screens at QUAD in 35 mm print on Monday, November 27, at 12 noon and 6.10pm and on Tuesday, November 28, at 3:15pm and 6pm. The evening screening on Monday, November 27 will be introduced by journalist and film critic Nigel Powlson.

For more, call the box office on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk