New art exhibition at Erewash Museum

Visionary art by well-established and internationally recognised artists features in a new Timeless Imagination exhibition that opened at Erewash Museum’s Lally Gallery on Saturday, December 3.

The group exhibition showcases the work of artists involved with Imanaka Interiors, a UK based online art gallery that presents artworks that are unique in style and expression. It attracts artists that ‘have their own way of exploring the life we know and beyond.’

Work on display at Erewash Museum will be in a variety of mediums, including oil paintings, pencil drawings, watercolours and sculptures.

The artists exhibit all over the world at either solo or group exhibitions. This weekend’s opening in Erewash will be followed by another Imanaka group exhibition in Bergen, Norway in 2017.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome this group exhibition, which will give visitors the chance to see fascinating and thought-provoking visionary artwork in several forms. It is a wonderful opportunity to see something different and we look forward to ‘Timeless Imagination’s’ stay with us.”

The exhibition will run at the Lally Gallery until January 17.

More information about the artists and online gallery can be found at www.imanaka-interiors.co.uk

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free.