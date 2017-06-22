New chairman takes the helm on QUAD board

Arts centre QUAD in Derby has announced a new chairman of its board of directors.

Following eight years, Gordon Mitchell has stepped down as QUAD’s chairman and Professor Judith Lamie, pro vice-chancellor and head of external affairs at The University of Derby, will take over the role.

As well as her role at QUAD, Judith is a board member for Marketing Derby and a trustee of the Derby Book Festival. Gordon leaves Derby to become chief executive for Oxford City Council.

Professor Judith Lamie said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to take over from Gordon, and I’m looking forward to being involved in QUAD.

“As well as being a cultural hub for the city, QUAD works with a wide variety of people, especially the Creative Wellbeing programme: from young people within the autistic spectrum to the dementia friendly film screenings. In my role of promoting Derby outside of the city, I’m also really interested in the impact of QUAD’s FORMAT International Photography Festival.”

Adam Buss from QUAD said: “Gordon has been a key driver in the establishment of QUAD as a key cultural venue in Derby and in driving our national and international reputation.

“His guidance and skill has been crucial and he has enabled us to reach hundreds of thousands of people every year. Judith Lamie will take over as chair and her role as the lead for external relations for the University of Derby plus her international development experience will enable QUAD to continue to thrive and grow.

“I would like to thank both Gordon for his incredible hard work and diligence and Judith for taking on this role and helping to guide us through our next phase of development.”

As some of the original board members retire, QUAD is also looking for new representatives with skills in areas including; facilities and building management, HR and Recruitment, specialists in film, a young person and someone who Identifies as having a disability.

For more information please e-mail lucys@derbyquad.co.uk

Judith Lamie is pictured with Graham Mitchell