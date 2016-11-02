New kids’ ballet at Theatre Royal

Northern Ballet will perform its new ballet for children, Goldilocks & the Three Bears, at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, as part of an extensive national tour.

Goldilocks & the Three Bears is the latest in the company’s award-winning series of Short Ballets for Small People, following on from the hugely successful Ugly Duckling, Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker and Tortoise & the Hare, all of which have been adapted by CBeebies.

Goldilocks & the Three Bears is choreographed by Northern Ballet Junior Soloist Nicola Gervasi, and includes set designs by Jane Cecchi, lighting by Alastair West, costume designs by Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh and music composed by John Longstaff, which will be performed live at every venue by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of Short Ballets for Small People, said: “I am thrilled at how extensively we are touring Goldilocks & the Three Bears and we look forward to giving even more audiences the chance to experience this truly magical production. Our children’s ballets offer a unique opportunity to experience live dance and music for the first time through performances designed specifically with young children in mind.’

It can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Friday, November 4. Performances start at 12noon and 2pm.

Call the box office on 0115 989 5555.