Nick Sharratt to host book signing

Illustrator Nick Sharratt, the man behind the instantly recognisable artwork that features in Jacqueline Wilson books, is the subject of a new exhibition at Mansfield Museum.

‘Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants – The Illustrated World of Nick Sharratt’ opens on Saturday September 17, and the man himself will be there for the launch. Exploring Nick’s passion for drawing, from childhood to his current status as an internationally renowned illustrator and author, the show features many well-known characters that Nick has illustrated over the years.

Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum for details.