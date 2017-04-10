Paw Patrol Live! heading to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

PAW Patrol, Nick Jr’s phenomenally popular kids programme has added a date on its live tour at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Families can join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest for the show’s first ever UK tour on Friday August 9.

Race to the Rescue”shows that “No job is too big, no pup is too small!” and shares lessons for all ages about community, social skills and problem solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

The performance features music, dance and an original script as well as classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall that visually transports families PAW Patrol locations such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday April 13, 2017. Tickets are priced at £28, £33.60 and £39.20 (includes admin fee). There is a maximum of nine tickets per person. Under 12 months go free if they are sitting on a parent’s lap. Everyone aged 12 months and over needs a paid ticket.

Book online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com, call 0843 373 3000, or buy driect from the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.