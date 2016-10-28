REVIEW: Steve Backshall’s Wild World is one of nature’s finest

If you ever wanted to know how to hypnotize a shark, then this is the show for you.

Steve Backshall’s knowledge and delivery of all things nature is as fascinating as nature itself.

Captivating and informative yet in no way boring or bamboozling Steve had the attention of everyone in Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall last night (Thursday October 27).

Currently on the road with his Wild World tour, essentially the evening was Steve on stage with a slideshow, but it was so much more than that.

Photographs and video clips brought to life the stories he told of his career in TV and working with wildlife of every kind.

From his first job as National Geographic’s ‘adventurer in residence’ to his more recent TV projects, an extremely down to earth Steve picked out the best bits from travels and experiences most of us will only ever dream of.

Close encounters had the audience gasping, mantarays swimming right over his head in a pitch black night sea and a polar bear circling his kayak like he was prey were stand out moments. Despite the fact Steve was stood right next to the big screen showing the clips it was hard to believe some of the narrow escapes he has experienced.

His engagement and interaction with the younger members of the audience in particular were a delight to witness and it’s clear to see why so many kids enjoy watching and learning from him.

His will to encourage the next generation to conserve and protect our world and the species in it were evident throughout the entire show and delivered with passion and belief that was inspiring.

My only criticism - two hours of anecdotes and education from Steve was not enough. I could have listened for hours more and I’m sure everyone else there could have too.

Which is probably why there was a 90 minute queue to meet him in person at the end. Kids were grinning from ear to ear after snapping a selfie and collecting an autograph.

A genuine man who so obviously loves what he does, Steve is one of nature’s finest.

