Robots to the fore in new exhibition at QUAD

A new exhibition in QUAD, Derby, this summer explores themes relating to robots, artificial intelligence, online networks and synthetic biology.

Our Friends Electric, Adventures in Robotics, AI and Other Stories will feature the following artists: Kim Asendorf and Ole Fach, boredomresearch (Vicky Isley and Paul Smith), Anna Dumitriu and Alex May, Joey Holder, Alex Pearl and Stanza.

The exhibition features film works, robotic sculptures and automata, and prints/drawings produced by robots/AI ‘life-forms’.

Our Friends Electric highlights our hopes and fears for a present and future increasingly shaped by technological advance in the wake of various recent news reports, concerned with the idea of robots and AI replacing humans in the workplace.

Although we fear apocalyptic scenarios of AI machines rebelling against us, advances in robotics and synthetic biological research also point to a bright future free of disease, where we live longer and our lives are made easier.

The artists featured in Our Friends Electric draw inspiration from front-line scientific research, yet provide a creative and emotive understanding to the continuing moral and ethical questions that surround new and evolving technology.

Our Friends Electric, Adventures in Robotics, AI and Other Stories will be on display in QUAD Gallery, Derby, from July 1 until September 10. Exhibition talks, tours, events and late night openings will be added to the programme. For more information please see: http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/exhibition/our-friends-electric.aspx