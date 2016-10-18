Ruth’s work is on display in Cromford

Views From The Derwent Valley is a solo exhibition at Cromford Mills, running from October 22-November 3.

There is a free entry to the Gallery at the venue, and it runs from 10am-4pm daily.

Featuring dramatic paintings on the theme of the valley that draws inspiration from its industrial heritage and the impact on the surrounding landscape, artist Ruth Gray’s mixed media paintings show how the industrial heritage of the valley now integrates with the landscape of today.