Still time to catch TV exhibition in Derby

There is still time for you to trake a stroll down memory lane and pop along to the The Story of Children’s Television from 1946 to Today.

This is a long-running and entertaining exhibition at Derby Museum and Art Gallery, running until January 29.

From the earliest days of Muffin the Mule, generations of children have fallen in love with the characters and stories brought to life on the small screen.

The exhibition traces the fascinating history of children’s television, bringing together seven decades of iconic objects, memorabilia, merchandise, clips and images.

Packed full of interactives for big kids and small, the exhibition also showcases original props and characters, from Mummy Woodentop to The Wombles, Morph, Gordon the Gopher, Rastamouse and the singing veggies from Mr Bloom’s Nursery.

The Story of Children’s Television is the story of all of our childhoods, and how television helped to shape the way we view the world around us. Come along to a celebration of children’s television, past and present.