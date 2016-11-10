Story Cafe to take place in West Hallam

West Hallam Methodist Church will be staging its next Story Café on Friday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

Story Cafe, based next to the Bottle Kiln on High Lane West, showcases guest artists who entertain the audience and share their life story. The guest artists will be Sally Watson and the Torkard Ensemble.

Torkard Ensemble is a community-focussed, inclusive group who perform a variety of music, so they will share songs from lots of different genres.

The Ensemble, a group of about 50 musicians and singers, mainly from the Nottingham area, formed in 2010 with the intention of making music for personal enjoyment, and to benefit others by their public performances.

Six of the group will entertain us and some will share the story of their faith journey. Their musical director Sally Watson qualified as a music therapist in 1996, and has worked in that field along with music teaching since.

There is no charge for admission but donations are invited to cover the cost of the event. Drinks and cakes are on sale during the evening.