Two-day Deda festival celebrates 70 years of Indian independence

Déda in Derby is presenting two days of dance, music and artwork by local and international artists to mark 70 years of Indian independence.

Celebrating the UK-India City of Culture 2017 and leading up to Derby Festé, Déda is hosting a unique programme of visual art and performances inspired by the diversity and vibrancy of Indian culture.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday, September 27, local artists Nicki Dennett and Victoria Brown will launch their exhibition Bridge the Gap. The free preview of their work, created as part of a residency with visual arts organisation

Artcore, will take place from 6pm. Both artists have responded to the theme of 70 years of Indian independence and have created everything from hand-printed wallpaper to painted yoga mats.

The UK premiere of 2Faced Dance Company’s OUTLANDS tour, will take place at Déda, based on Chapel Street, on the same evening from 7.30pm.

Featuring brand new works from female choreographers Hemabharathy Palani and Ronita Mookerji (from India), and Emma Jayne Park (from the UK), OUTLANDS presents three exciting personal responses to the lack of gender equality in the choreography sector of both countries.

Opening OUTLANDS on September 27, local dance artists will share a preview of the traditional Garba dance, which will be performed in full at Derby Festé in the Market Place on Saturday, September 30.

On Thursday, September 28, Déda will host a special one-off programme that brings together dancers and musicians from across the East Midlands. The triple bill of South Asian dance will include stunningly intricate Kathak piece Salaam, from Sonia Sabri Company and Three from Subhash Viman and MORPH Dance Company.

BBC Young Dancer’s 2015 finalist Vidya Patel will complete the exciting line-up with her brand new work The Beginning, which explores origins of the Kathak form.

Déda’s two-day programme of visual art and performances leads seamlessly into the breathtaking spectacle of Derby Festé on September 29-30; including more than 100 dancers performing the traditional Garba dance of Gujurat, India and a stunning reinvention of the traditional Holi festival Colour of Time by Cie Artonik.

Stephen Munn, CEO and artistic director of Déda said: “Déda is proud to be presenting so many fantastic local, national and international artists as part of our India Festival this September.

“Celebrating 70 years of India’s independence, we have created a programme that reflects the deep cultural bonds between the two countries and the diversity of contemporary South Asian performance and visual arts.”

Two Day India Festival will take place at Déda, from 6pm on September 27, and 7.30pm on September 28. Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) per evening or you can save up to £8 by booking both evenings for £16.

Tickets for all events can be paid for by cash, cheque, credit or debit card or online at www.deda.uk.com

Photo courtesy of Hemabharathy Palani