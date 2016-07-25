Visitors flock to Erewash-on-Sea for museum’s holiday attraction

Erewash Museum brought the joys of the Victorian seaside to Ilkeston as it launched its new beach attraction and summer holiday activity programme.

The museum gardens have been transformed into a beach for the holidays, complete with buckets, deckchairs and ice cream. The attraction opened on Saturday, July 23, with a Victorian-themed day.

Sisters Lacie and Ruby Shaw visit the beach at Ilkeston's Erewash Museum on Saturday.

Museum manager Helen Martinez said: “We had a fantastic day, with more than 600 visitors. I think the beach will be really popular all summer.”

The museum is also offering free family activities, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm during the holiday. Call 01159071141 to find out more.

Evie-Mai Dilks, 6, from Kirk Hallam, kicks back on a deck chair at the Erewash Musuem beach day held on Saturday.