Win a family ticket to Disney on Ice presents Frozen

Enter a fantastical winter wonderland beyond imagination when Disney On Ice presents Frozen.

The heartwarming Academy Award-winning tale is now a full length production live on ice and skating into Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena where you could win tickets to watch the spectacular show.

Be magically whisked away to wintry Arendelle by dazzling special effects and astonishing skating as you sing and dance along to inspiring songs including Let It Go. Join royal sisters Anna and Elsa, the hilarious snowman Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all. Hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, there will be special appearances by Disney princesses and characters from all-time favourites like Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story and Disney’s The Lion King. This unforgettable celebration of love and friendship will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen runs at the Motorpoint Arena from November 16 - 20. Tickets priced from £20.16 - £51.52 can be purchased online at www.disneyonice.co.uk The prize tickets would be for the 6.30pm show on 16th November

