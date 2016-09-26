World-famous dazzling dancers at Nottingham venue

The irresistible dancers of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre return to the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday and Saturday with a dazzling array of offerings.

Under the leadership of artistic director Robert Battle, the all-star line up will include new works by some of today’s most acclaimed choreographers, plus Ailey classics such as Revelations—thought to be the most widely-seen modern dance work in the world. Also on the programme are Exodus, Four Corners and After the Rain Pas De Deux. Shows start at 7.30pm, tickets £18 - £32.50. Find full details and book via 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk.

Photo by Paul Kolnik