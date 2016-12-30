Award-wining French film Indochine set for DVD and Blu-Ray

Multi award-winning drama Indochine is to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on January 2.

The French film was selected to play as part of this year’s Cannes Classic Strand.

Set in 1930 at the tail end of French colonial rule in Indochina, it’s the tale of a French widow (Catherine Deneuve) who raises a Vietnamese princess (Linh Dan Pham) as if she was her own daughter. They meet a French naval officer and both fall in love with him.

Deneuve was nominated for her first Oscar when the film came out in 1992.

Honours for the film included an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award, both for best foreign language film, and five César Awards.