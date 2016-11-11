Bands in Rock for Refugees five-hour gig

Musicians will be raising support for refugees in a five-hour gig in Chesterfield.

The Rock for Refugees fundraiser takes over So Bar on November 20, kicking off at 5pm. Hip-hop, ska-punk band Smiling Ivy from Sheffield head the line-up with new single Full Moon on the setlist.

Bands playing at the charity gig include Chesterfield punk trio WORM, the Peak District’s folk-rock, blues-funk maestros Left Hand Drive, funk-blues outfit Blackfish and Long Eaton’s Dirty Scroungin’ B******* whose forte is socialist punk-blues, reggae-folk-hip-hop tunes.

Whiskey Bob Shaker, the master of bar-room ballads, Peak District poet extraordinaire Mark Gwynne Jones, singer-songwriter and creative artist Li Laurent, Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Ruby Sky and singer-storyteller Ayres will be among the soloists. Rock for Refugees is organised by Stand Up to Racism and Love Music Hate Racism.

The event is open to over 18s only.

Tickets are £3 (unwaged), £5 waged, £10 + solidarity.

Details: www.standuptoracism.eventbrite.com