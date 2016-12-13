Ben Ottewell headlines hometown gig in Matlock

Mercury Prize winner and Gomez frontman Ben Ottewell returns to his Peak roots this week to play a hometown headline gig in Matlock.

Fresh from a tour that has taken him all over the world, as well as writing and recording a new album, Ben will be playing an intimate show in the confines of The Loft on Thursday, December 15.

The gig will include songs from his two acclaimed solo albums, Shapes & Shadows and Rattlebag, blended with some Gomez classics.

Support comes from HATi and Gareth Barkley Smith.

Hailing from Newcastle, HATi has garnered comparisons with the likes of Ellie Goulding and Florence and the Machine. Her blend of indie, dub, pop and dance, crafted on acoustic guitar and keyboard wowed crowds at September’s Ale House Rocks Music Festival.

Local legend Gareth Barkley Smith will open the evening with his mix of originals and covers, all delivered with a raw power in a voice as unique as it is striking. Gareth is well known from fronting bands such as Cortosis, Days of Descent and Two Fifty Calibers over the years and is now carving out a niche as one of the area’s most talented solo performers.

Joel Atkins of Ale House Rocks said: “We are extremely pleased to have Ben Ottewell back in Matlock. The ability of Matlock to be continuing to draw such a fantastic calibre of acts, as we have also seen with the Konga shows on Sundays at Twenty Ten, shows just how thriving the local scene is for great music!” Tickets £10 (plus booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com/event/377349. Doors open at 7.30pm.