Blues superstar John Mayall live in Derbyshire

For more than 50 years, John Mayall has served as a pioneer of blues music, rightly earning his titles, The Godfather of British Blues.

He is one of the most iconic and prolific British musicians of all time in any genre, amssing more than 60 albums.

John is currently on a tour, which visits Buxton Opera House on November 22, following the release of his latest album, Talk About That.

The guitarist, singer and organist rose to fame in the early 1960s UK Blues revolution with the formation of his band John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, who featured a cast of legendary members such as Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, and Mick Fleetwood in different line-ups of the group.

John Mayall’s pioneering blues-blend has also seen him find fame in America, where he was heralded for his many jazz/rock/blues innovations. This culminated in him being nominated for a Grammy Award, for his 1993 album Wake Up Call. The album featured special guest appearances from Mick Taylor, Mavis Staples and Buddy Guy.

Lauded with acclaim throughout his career, John Mayall was awarded an OBE for his services to British music in 2005, and was also inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.

Having permanently retired the Bluesbreakers name in 2008, Mayall began touring with George Rzab on bass and Jay Davenport, and as a trio Mayall’s songs are as dynamic and bold as ever.

Tickets for his show in Buxton range from £30.50 to £33.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk