Brian May cancels tour due to persistent illness

Queen guitarist Brian May has announced the cancellation of his solo show at Buxton Opera House because of a persistent illness.

He was due to play at the Opera House on December 11 with Kerry Ellis, as part of the 11-date Candlelight Concerts tour.

Brian said: “This is a decision I’ve agonised over, but in the end it has become inevitable. I managed to complete the recent Queen and Adam Lambert dates in Asia but I have been increasingly battling with a persistent illness which is destroying my energy and my will. I am now at the point where I don’t feel confident to perform the scheduled shows to the standard we all expect.

“I’ve been strongly advised to rest and heal, rather than go out and risk ‘falling down on the job’ out there, which would be a real tragedy.

“I’m convinced it’s much better taking the step to cancel the dates now, refunding the fans for the ticket sales, and giving all our team a chance to re-plan their time in December.”

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.