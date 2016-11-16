Catcg Andre Rieu: Christmas with Andre at a cinema near you

Andre Rieu: Christmas with Andre is a festive cinematic celebration which features a never before seen 90-minute recorded Christmas concert packed with all the favourites including Hallelujah, Jingle Bells, White Christmas and many more performed by André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra along with his sopranos and tenors.

In the film, to be screened in cinemas across the country on November 19, André will invite his fans to his hometown for a live tour of Maastricht’s magical Christmas highlights, as well as participating in a question and answer session with CinemaLive host Charlotte Hawkins based on questions submitted by cinema audiences.

Details: www.andrerieu.com