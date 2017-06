Carsington Water will be the setting for a bell boating race in aid of Air Ambulance and the charitable organisation CARE.

Bell boating races pit two teams of up to eight against each other with the winning team going onto the next round. Each person has to paddle as fast as they can over the course to ensure their team is the first over the line and the eventual winners! The race is on June 23 at 6.30pm.

For more information, visit www.carsingtonwater.com.