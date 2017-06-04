Chatsworth is setting for prestige horticultural show

Chatsworth will host a new show in the Royal Horticultural Society’s calendar from June 7 to 11.

The show takes as its theme Design Revolutionaries which celebrates creative people who have changed the way people think about gardens and garden design.

Wedgwood, the show’s sponsors, have worked with designer Sam Ovens to create a show garden.

The Institute of Quarrying mark their centenary with a horticultural exhibit entitled A Quarry Garden.

Arne Maynard, one of the judges at the show, will be giving a talk at Haddon Hall on June 8. Tickets £45, including botanical cocktail and tour of hall’s gardens.

For more details, visit www.rhs.org.uk; www.haddonhall.co.uk/special-events.