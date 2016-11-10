Comedy ace Danny McLoughlin grows his army of fans

Quick wits and sharp material have established Danny McLoughlin as one of the country’s premier comics.

He has supported big names such as Sean Lock, Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican and Doc Brown on tour.

And he regularly performs at the UK’s biggest clubs including The Comedy Store, The Glee clubs and Komedia.

Danny will be headlining the Spotlight Comedy Club at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 24.

He will be supported by Lee Kyle and Catherine Scott, who have both appeared on BBC’s Jesting About, and Jim Bayes, who has an eye for the absurd.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets £13, £11 and £8 (student). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk