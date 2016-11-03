Cut-price admission at Nerf Zone in Gulliver’s Kingdom

Children over the age of six can take aim for a whole month of NERF-tastic fun at Gulliver’s Kingdom.

The family theme park at Matlock Bath is the official home to NERF Zone, the ultimate indoor attraction where children can practise their sharp-shooting skills.

A popular indoor attraction all year round, the NERF Zone at Gulliver’s Kingdom is open even when the main theme park is closed - meaning the fun continues rain or shine!

And all during November - renamed NERFember this year! - Gulliver’s is offering special discounts on a barrel load of NERF activities.

There’s 30% off all sessions in Gulliver’s NERF Zones during November when booked online in advance. To get an hour’s NERF Zone session for just £4.90 this month (usual price £7), visit www.nerfzone.co.uk and quote code EMBER30.

NERF Zones are the perfect target for your child’s next birthday party - and all during November you can save 15% when you book a party for 2017.

Clubs and groups - from Brownies to boys’ brigades - can also claim special prices for their 2016 Christmas parties when booked during NERFember. A special rate of £13.50 per child brings an action-packed one hour NERF session, plus food, drink and party extras.

To make enquiries and book a party, call the Gully’s Hotline on 01925 444888.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “Come and test out your NERF blasting skills in the target range under the tuition of a NERF warrior, then take to the combat zone in an exhilarating NERF battle. It’s the most fun sharp-shooting kids can have indoors this autumn, and our NERFember discounts make it more affordable for mum and dad.”

Gulliver’s three theme parks - Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes - each has its own official NERF Zone. They are open from 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays during November. To find out more and to book your session, visit www.nerfzone.co.uk.

Also during NERFember comes the opportunity to win a NERF Sleepover at Gulliver’s Hotel in Warrington. The prize package includes a one night stay in the official NERF suite, plus entry to Gulliver’s World theme park with all its rides and attractions, and a session in the NERF Zone. Entry to the competition is via the Gulliver’s NERF Zone website www.nerfzone.co.uk/competitions.

For full details of Gulliver’s official NERF Zone offers and events, visit www.nerfzone.co.uk.