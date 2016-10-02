Cycling superstar Graeme Obree shares his story

International superstar of cycling Graeme Obree will headline the October 2016 Buxton Adventure Festival.

Nicknamed The Flying Scotsman, Graeme twice broke the world hour record, covering more than 50km on both occasions, and is the two-time world 4000m pursuit champion.

Graeme has written two books, and reguarly contributes to TV and radio discussions on cycling and mental health. He has been the subject of two films, The Flying Scotsman, and Battle Mountain: Graeme Obree’s story.

He is also an accomplished public speaker regularly addressing audiences across the UK, from corporate groups to schools and cycling clubs.

The event at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, October 12, will be an opportunity for cycling enthusiasts to hear his captivating story in person. There will also be a showing of the feature length film The Flying Scotsman.

Sir Chris Hoy, six-times Olympic cycling champion, said: “Graeme is a genius in the true sense of the word. His uncanny ability to tackle problems from an angle that no-one else could have thought of, makes him a one-off.”

Tickets £17.50. Contact 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk