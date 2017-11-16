Derbyshire company stages musical world premiere

Chesterfield Operatic Society will raise the curtain on the world premiere of Nicholas Nickleby the Musical next week.

Based on the Charles Dickens novel, the musical has been written by Derby based author and composer Dave Culling.

Ryan Mitchell plays the eponymous Nicholas who takes his family to London to seek assistance from his uncle after the death of his father and his eventful journey thereafter.

The musical marks a family first for two society members, Robert and Julie Spencer, who will be joined in the show by daughter Hannah and son Thomas.

Society chairman Sarah Morrell, said: “It has been a real privilege and pleasure to stage this new production.”

Nicholas Nickleby runs at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from November 22 to 25.

Tickets £13 and £17, from Tourist Information Centre, call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk