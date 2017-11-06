Derbyshire's Download Festival announces first headliner for 2018

Derbyshire's Download Festival has announced its first headliner for 2018.

The three-day festival, which is taking place at Donington Park from June 8-10, will feature Ozzy Osbourne as Sunday night headliner.

Having previously graced the main stage in previous years fronting Black Sabbath, this will be his first ever Download headline solo appearance. The Download Festival set comes as part of Ozzy Osbourne’s final world tour announcement this morning.

Download Festival’s promoter, Andy Copping said: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

"Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own?

"The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

