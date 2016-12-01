Dozen youngsters to sing solos at The Snowman shows

twelve talented young Derbyshire singers will sing live with a professional orchestra when Carrot Productions bring the much-loved film The Snowman to the big screen at venues in Derby, Chesterfield and Matlock.

One will sing the magical Walking in the Air solo, which lies at the heart of The Snowman. The other performs a song from a brand new version of Cinderella which is also on the programme.

Abigail Yarnall, 14, sings the Cinderella solo at the Riverside Centre, Derby, on December 1. She attends Ockbrook School and is currently studying 10 GCSEs including music and drama as well as LAMDA and ABRSM grades. She says: “I am incredibly excited to be part of The Snowman Tour. What an honour it is to be starting the tour off in Derby. I am particularly looking forward to performing with such a prestigious live orchestra.”

Esther Walters, aged 9, sings the Walking in the Air solo at the Riverside Centre, Derby, on December 2. She attends Derby High School and enjoys singing, playing the ‘cello and piano, and climbing! She is looking forward to performing in front of lots of different schools and having the experience of singing with a live orchestra.

Ruby Crawford, 14, ings the Cinderella solo - ‘Cinderella Close Your Eyes’ - at the Riverside Centre, Derby, on December 2. She attends Littleover Community School and is a chorister at Derby Cathedral. This is the second time she has taken part in a Snowman tour.

Thomas Slater sings Walking in the Air at the Winding Wheel Chesterfield on December 6. He attends St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Chesterfield, drama classes at Pomegranate Youth Theatre, Nottingham Television Workshop and musical theatre and singing lessons at Chesterfield Studios. He recently performed the role of Benji alongside Jason Donovan in the touring production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Chelsea Hawkins, who sings the Cinderella solo at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, is a Year 12 student at St. Mary’s RC High School in Chesterfield. She is a member of the Diane Bradbury Theatre Dance School and Chesterfield Studios Academy of Performing Arts. After sixth form she hopes to go on to study musical theatre and develop a career as a performer.

Both the performers at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on December 7 attend the Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School. Stephanie Johnson, 13, who sings Walking in the Air is very excited about her upcoming solo: “I think it will be a great opportunity. My family are very proud of me and I feel very lucky to have been chosen”. Megan Newton, who sings Cinderella’s song Close your Eyes says: “I am looking forward to this new experience and can’t wait for it to happen.”

Eve Smith, 9, sings Walking in the Air at the Arc Leisure Centre, Matlock on December 8. She is a pupil at St James; Primary School, Glossop, plays violin, and is currently a member of Dark Peak Music Trust in the young strings orchestra. It is the first time she has auditioned for a part and she is now looking forward to the whole experience.

Fourteen-year-old Lucy Atkinson, who takes the Cinderella role at the Arc Leisure Centre, Matlock on December 8, attends the Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School. This is the second time that Lucy has sung for Carrot Productions, and she is even more excited than last year.

Arthur Elliot, who sings Walking in the Air at the Arc Leisure Centre, Matlock on December 9, was born in 2005 and attends St Luke’s Primary School Glossop. His parents are both professional musicians. He joined the Hallé Children’s Choir in 2014 and the National Children’s Choir one year later. Arthur also plays the violin and the piano.

Beth Macdonald sings the Cinderella solo at the Arc Leisure Centre, Matlock on December 9. Beth is 13. She lives in Glossop and attends Longdendale High School. She has a distinction for her grade 4 singing exams and has been a member of Centre Stage Dance Academy for the last seven years.