The Dreamers remain one of the best-known bands on the Sixties music scene.

Alan Mosca and Bryan Byng have been in the band as Freddie and the Dreamers and The Dreamers for over 37 years.

You can see them with The Temple Brothers at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on July 15.

The show will include a musical tribute to the Everly Brothers.

Tickets £20 and £18.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk