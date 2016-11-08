DVD review: People Just Do Nothing

Flick through the listings in Radio Times and you’ll be hard pressed to find any schedule for Kurupt-FM, writes Tony Spittles.

But that doesn’t worry the crew from this underground radio station as they are about to crank up the volume as they go mainstream with a three-disc DVD debut on the Dazzler Media label.

For those in the know, People Just Do Nothing, the spoof reality show about a west London pirate radio station, has been around for 14 years, but has recently boosted its fanbase with series on BBC3 and then BBC2.

Now garage legend MC Grindah and the rest of the team are hitting the shops as they arrive on DVD in an exclusive DJ deck packaging from Dazzler Media.

Joining Grindah on this triple treat are his second-in-command DJ Beats, Steves, Decoy and dodgy manager Chabuddy G who often appears hapless and hopeless amid the highs and lows of their illegal underground operation, and the reality of their daily lives and loves.

This Dazzler Media release of series one to three, priced £29.99, includes a host of brand new special features, including commentaries, Grindah’s Prison Stories, DJ Steves’ Alien Encounters and Chabuddy G. now recovering from his lost love and also the loss of many of his worldly possessions thanks to absent girlfriend Aldona, takes time out to give us his unmissable guide to Hounslow.