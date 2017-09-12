Experience the hits of Status Quo in tribute show

Relive all the classic sounds of Status Quo in a tribute show which is heading for Derbyshire.

The Quo Experience is a homage to the late, great Rick Parfitt, who died on Christmas Eve last year, who founded the band with Francis Rossi five decades ago.

An impressive line-up includes Dave Crawte as Rick and David Wood as Francis, both have spent years studying every detail of the Parfitt and Rossi’s looks, playing style and stage performances.

The band also features keyboard player Graham Partridge who captures the magic of Andy Bown’s playing and vocals, Dan Whitfield, a Matt Letley style drummer and bassist Paul Eaton who thumps out the Rhino bass lines.

Their stage show includes a wall of white Marshalls, Mark Bass amps and cabs, Bose PA and a quality light show.

Matt Letley described The Quo Experience as: “An excellent show, really capturing the essence of the Quo I played with for 13 odd years - the attention to detail was awesome.”

The Quo Experience play at Buxton Opera House on September 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50-£22.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk