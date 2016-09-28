Fairport Convention and The Young ’Uns at Derby Folk Festival

Leading folk artists will be descending on Derbyshire for an annual celebration of the music form.

The tenth Derby Folk Festival gets underway this weekend in the Guildhall Theatre, Old Bell Hotel, Derby Cathedral and a marquee in the city’s Market Square.

Top names among the 40-strong line-up of acts are The Demon Barbers XL, Fairport Convention and John McCusker who headline from Friday to Sunday respectively.

Performers include three acts who were successful at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards: The Young ‘Uns, Sam Kelly and Andy Cutting.

The festival will also include a host of free fringe events, dance acts, singalong and songwriting sessions, as well as an arts and crafts fair.

Weekend tickets cost £80 (adult), £48 (student), £20 (under 16) or £180 (family). Day tickets are available. To book call 01332 255800 or visit www.derbylive.co.uk

For more details on the event, visit www.derbyfolkfestival.co.uk