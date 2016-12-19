Family fun at Buxton Opera House this festive season

Festive magic will be keeping all the family entertained at Buxton Opera House over the holiday period.

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, starring Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks) and James Holmes (Miranda) is lighting up the stage until January 1. There’s all the usual catchy dance routines, hilarious comedy, madness and mayhem.

For a low cost alternative, get in the Christmas spirit with big screen showings of the films Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life in the Pavilion Arts Centre (on December 22 and 23 respectively).

After Christmas the Opera House counts down to its annual New Year’s Eve Gala Concert with the esteemed British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Champagne will be flowing when the beautiful theatre rings in 2016 with a night of orchestral favourites from opera, ballet and film and as always the evening will be preceded by a three course gala dinner, this year in the Pavilion Gardens complex.

The fun doesn’t stop in January; the resplendent Russian State Ballet of Siberia performs Swan Lake and The Nutcracker from January 5 to 7. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of the world’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality, breath-taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

To book tickets, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk